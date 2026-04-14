Deposit specialist Le Fourgon makes a Spanish acquisition

Le Fourgon, the French sustainable e-commerce company that also delivers products in reusable packaging to homes in Belgium using electric delivery vans, is acquiring its Spanish counterpart Re-pot Market and preparing for a funding round.

Partnership with Carrefour

The circular startup Le Fourgon, founded in France in 2021, has big European ambitions. Following its launch in Liège, Belgium, in November 2025 and its merger with industry peer La Tournée a month later, the company is now also acquiring the Spanish startup Re-pot Market from Barcelona. The acquisition is taking place via a share swap, explains Charles Christory, CEO of Le Fourgon, to the French trade magazine LSA. He plans to replicate the model in other Spanish cities such as Madrid and Valencia starting in 2027. Re-pot Market generates one million euros in revenue and is profitable.

Meanwhile, in its home market of France, Le Fourgon is accelerating its growth by forming local partnerships with major retailers: following a collaboration with e-commerce player Chronodrive, part of the Auchan group, the sustainable startup is also entering into a partnership with Carrefour. This collaboration is set to be expanded to the Spanish and Belgian markets in the future.

Doubling in size

Both brand manufacturers and retailers are eager to find solutions for reusable packaging, according to Christory. This needs to happen at the European level, hence the ambition to scale up quickly. Elsewhere, too, there is consolidation in the packaging-free startup sector: just think of the recent merger between the Belgian online eco-supermarket Andy and the Dutch Pieter Pot. Le Fourgon is in talks with investors to finalize a funding round. The goal is to double the company’s size by 2027, aiming to process 50 to 60 million bottles and jars per year.

Le Fourgon delivers beverages, pasta, rice, beauty products, and household goods in reusable packaging directly to customers’ homes. The company picks up the empty containers on the next delivery, using 100% electric delivery vans, and without requiring customers to pay a deposit upfront.