Benelux online eco-supermarkets Pieter Pot and Andy merge

The Dutch packaging-free online supermarket Pieter Pot and the Belgian beverage delivery service Andy are joining forces. Together, they want to form the first international supermarket chain without disposable packaging in the Benelux.

From bankruptcy to economies of scale

Both companies are joining forces with the mission of establishing deposit packaging as the new standard – and thus structurally reducing the waste mountain. “We now have the scale to accelerate sustainable system change in the supermarket sector,” says Dries Vander Stichele, co-founder of Andy. The focus is on further growth, operational efficiency, and attracting new customers.