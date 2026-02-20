Europe - EN
Written by Jorg Snoeck
Protein hype boosts Danone’s sales

Food20 February, 2026
Danone grew faster than expected in 2025, partly thanks to strong demand for protein-rich and functional dairy products. The recall of contaminated baby food has not had any major financial consequences so far.

Double digits

Danone’s turnover last year amounted to €27.2 billion, with comparable growth of 4.5%, which can be broken down into 2.7% volume growth and 1.8% price increases. Demand for functional and protein-rich products, which grew by double digits, gave European performance an extra boost. Activia recorded growth once again.

