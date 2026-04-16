Deliverect streamlines quick-commerce operations for Asda

The Belgian food technology company Deliverect has signed a deal with the British supermarket chain Asda to streamline fast home deliveries from neighborhood stores and supermarkets.

Live in hundreds of Asda Express stores

Asda, the third-largest supermarket chain in the United Kingdom, is partnering with the Ghent-based unicorn Deliverect to streamline its quick-commerce operations. Deliverect’s technology handles the synchronization and fulfillment of orders and deliveries in stores through on-demand delivery services such as Uber Eats, Just Eat, and Deliveroo.

After all, the growth of these new delivery channels poses major challenges for supermarkets, particularly when it comes to accurately monitoring availability, prices, and product assortments in stores. Deliverect’s technology consolidates the various delivery channels into a single operational flow, simplifying execution in stores and giving headquarters greater insight and control.

The solution is already live in hundreds of Asda Express locations, and there are plans for further expansion throughout 2026. The system offers Asda the flexibility to add new marketplaces and third-party logistics providers in the future. With its technology platform that simplifies the management of online orders for restaurants, supermarkets, and other foodservice businesses, Deliverect operates in 82 countries and supports more than 95,000 locations.