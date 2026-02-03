Colruyt to deliver groceries using driverless vehicles in Leuven

Next month, Collect&Go, Colruyt Group‘s grocery delivery service, will launch a pilot project in Leuven to deliver groceries to people’s homes using unmanned, self-driving electric vehicles.

No driver on board

The project in Leuven follows earlier tests with a self-driving electric vehicle from the Estonian company Clevon for delivering groceries ordered online from its e-commerce distribution center in Londerzeel in 2023. That pilot project received a positive evaluation: in total, the vehicle covered more than 2,000 kilometers on public roads in Londerzeel without incident. The retailer then said it wanted to look into whether it would be possible to deliver to an entire municipality or city.