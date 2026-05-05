Colruyt Group opens its 25th Okay City urban store in Belgium

Colruyt Group is moving forward with its plans to expand its presence in city centers: on Wednesday, May 6, the urban retail format Okay City will open a new store in Antwerp. It is the seventh Okay City in the city and the 25th Okay City in Belgium.

Prices updated daily

The new 400-square-meter store is opening on Lange Koepoortstraat in downtown Antwerp. Customers will find everything they need for their daily shopping, from beverages, laundry and household products to a wide selection of fresh items: fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, bread, and pastries. Shoppers can also stop by for a quick coffee, a sandwich, or a ready-to-eat meal. The opening aligns with Colruyt Group’s ambition to offer more relevant retail formats in urban environments as well.

At Okay City, prices are adjusted daily to match the prices and promotions of nearby supermarkets. The store is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. “For people in the neighborhood, we’re the ideal stop on the way home. Delicious fresh fruits and vegetables, bread for tomorrow morning, a quick solution for dinner… Here you’ll find everything in one place, and always at an affordable price,” says manager Michael De Geynst.