Colruyt Group extends Sunday opening hours for Okay City city stores

In the tourist centers of Ghent, Antwerp, and Liège, Okay City stores, Colruyt Group‘s urban chain, will remain open longer on Sundays. According to the retailer, Sunday openings have been a success.

“Average turnover per shopping cart stable”

Since January, Colruyt Group’s Okay neighborhood stores have been open every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In the busy tourist centers of Ghent, Antwerp, and Liège, sister chain Okay City is now going one step further by keeping its stores open every Sunday until 7:30 p.m., including on public holidays. “These seven stores join the six stores in Antwerp, Brussels, Ghent, and Blankenberge where these later opening hours were already in place,” says Jurgen Van Daele, head of Okay City. “The trial showed that the extended opening hours are popular. That is why we are increasing the number of stores that open on Sunday afternoons. These are stores in busy areas where customers expect extra flexibility.”

According to Christophe Dehandschutter, director of Okay, the Sunday openings are a success. “Many customers were there from the very first Sunday opening. We hear from our employees that Sundays are pleasantly busy. Excellent conditions for shopping, in other words. That feeling is reflected in the figures. Every Sunday, the number of customers increased visibly and we welcomed new customers. At the same time, we see that the average turnover per cart remains stable. So customers don’t just come for their Sunday rolls or pastries; they see Sunday as an extra opportunity to do all their shopping. We also feel a positive dynamic among our employees. They appreciate the working atmosphere on Sundays and the extra day off during the week.”