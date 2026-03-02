Chinese coffee discounter Cotti Coffee unveils first Belgian branches

The Chinese coffee chain Cotti Coffee, which positions itself as a price fighter, is setting foot in Belgium. Six branches will open their doors in the coming months, including two in Brussels and two in Antwerp.

Cotti Coffee is starting its expansion in collaboration with Belgian franchisees and is explicitly choosing prime locations in busy city centers and business districts. Last month, the Chinese chain admitted to L’Echo that it had six outlets in mind, which would open within a maximum of two months.