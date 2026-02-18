Carrefour 2030: offensive with fresh produce, pricing, and artificial intelligence

Carrefour is mapping out a new strategy for 2030: now that low prices are a “conditio sine qua non,” according to CEO Alexandre Bompard, the retailer is looking for margins elsewhere. These include private labels, e-commerce from stores, and data and AI — up to and including so-called “agentic commerce.”

Strategy of “reorientation”

Carrefour will now focus on three core countries: France, Spain, and Brazil. In Europe, this means that Belgium will be left behind (for the time being), while the group is opting for franchising worldwide. Carrefour Market in France, for example, will have a clear franchising rhythm: 50 new stores will open by 2030, with 40 stores switching to franchising each year.