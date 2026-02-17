Carrefour: recovery in “core countries” comes at a cost

Carrefour closes 2025 with mixed results: the French retail group saw slight growth in turnover, but felt the impact of exchange rates and integration costs. CEO Alexandre Bompard expresses confidence and promises a radical new plan.

Growth despite contraction

2025 was a solid year, with a clear improvement in France and Spain in particular, according to Bompard. Net sales rose by 2.8% to €82.1 billion. However, recurring operating income (ROI) fell slightly to €2.16 billion, compared with €2.28 billion a year earlier.