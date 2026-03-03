Cannabis producer buys bankrupt brewer BrewDog

BrewDog has been acquired by Tilray Brands, an American producer of beverages and cannabis products. The British craft beer producer, which also owns its own pubs, filed for bankruptcy, after which Tilray took over (part of) its activities.

Nearly 500 redundancies

For £33 million, a part of BrewDog will continue to exist: Tilray is buying the brand rights, the British brewery activities, and eleven profitable pubs in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Separate negotiations are still ongoing for the United States and Australia. A deal is expected in about a month.