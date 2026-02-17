BrewDog up for sale: the end of the craft beer era?

Scottish beer producer BrewDog may be split up and sold. Following disappointing sales figures, the group has called in a restructuring agency, but crowdfunders fear for their investment.

Soon to be chopped up?

What was once the figurehead of the British craft beer revolution is now also a victim of the decline of that trend. The company has hired financial advisors, AlixPartners, to start a sales process that could lead to a split. For years, the brand enjoyed a rebellious image and rapid growth, but today it is struggling with financial challenges and a changing market.