Belgian Tanger Market stores reopen after paying deposit

The six Belgian stores of the Dutch halal chain Tanger Markt, which were sealed last week by the labor inspectorate due to illegal employment, are open again after the retailer paid a deposit of €100,000.

Conditions

Last Tuesday evening, following a large-scale inspection, illegal employment was discovered in the three Brussels and three Antwerp stores of Tanger Markt. The police also seized cash and the stores were sealed.

In order to have the seal lifted, the ethnic supermarket chain had to meet a number of conditions, such as registering all employees, providing proof of occupational accident insurance, and paying a deposit of €100,000. Tanger Markt paid the deposit on Friday, Bruzz reports, allowing the stores to reopen. The investigation is continuing.