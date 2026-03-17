[Analysis] Lidl’s Sunday opening pushes Colruyt and Aldi further onto the defensive in Belgium

If Lidl starts opening its Belgian stores on Sundays soon, it will increase the pressure on Aldi and Colruyt to do the same. With a perverse consequence: costs rise, but sales do not. Yet the alternative is losing market share. A stalemate?

Competitive disadvantage

To be clear, we’re not there yet, but it seems highly likely that Lidl will reach an agreement with labor unions over the coming months regarding widespread Sunday store openings, perhaps under the same terms as Okay and Carrefour (voluntary basis, a 50% bonus, and higher meal vouchers). A remarkable move by the discounter, which has been in the red in Belgium in recent years and is unlikely to improve its profitability with this.