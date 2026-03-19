Zalando is scaling up its use of AI-powered warehouse robots

Zalando is rolling out smart warehouse robots to several European distribution centers. According to the e-commerce giant, the robots speed up order fulfillment and lighten the workload by taking over routine tasks.

From pilot to scaling up

The expansion follows a successful trial: Zalando tested ten robots that together performed approximately 100,000 picks per day. Based on this, Zalando is scaling up to a total of up to fifty installations. The first units are already operational in Germany and Italy. Next in line are the Netherlands, France, and Sweden, among others.

The robots, internally named “Richard,” pick, scan, and sort items. Thanks to AI and computer vision, they recognize products and immediately adjust their gripping method, which is particularly helpful in warehouses with a rapidly changing product range.

For shoe boxes, Zalando is introducing the Shoebox Picker. Loose lids made automation difficult in this area, but the new solution combines image recognition technology with specially developed grippers that keep the boxes stable during processing.

Zalando is deploying AI in an increasing number of areas: not only behind the scenes, but also for content, personalization, and other elements of the customer experience. Laura Toledano, head of Western Europe, will discuss the latter in detail today at the RetailDetail Omnichannel & E-Commerce Congress in Brussels.