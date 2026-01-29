Why Allbirds is closing its physical stores

Sustainable footwear brand Allbirds sees little future for its physical stores: all of its own branches are closing, with the exception of two outlet stores in the US and two locations in London.

Phasing out

Allbirds has been phasing out its physical store network for some time. At the end of 2023, the sustainable brand still operated a total of 60 stores, 45 of which were in the United States. In the last quarter, that number had already dropped to 21 stores in the United States and two brand-operated international locations in London.