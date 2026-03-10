WE Fashion must search for new CEO

The Dutch fashion chain WE Fashion will soon have a new CEO: current CEO Joris Aperghis will step down on April 1. His successor has not yet been announced.

After more than 11 years

Aperghis started at WE Fashion in January 2014 as marketing director and became CEO exactly one year later. After more than 11 years, he will step down on April 1, he told Retailtrends. It is not yet known who will become the new CEO.

WE Fashion has more than 180 stores in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland. The retailer is also active online, with its own webshop and on platforms such as About You, Bol, Wehkamp, and Zalando.