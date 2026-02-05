Versace appoints Belgian Pieter Mulier as new creative director

Belgian Pieter Mulier will become the new Chief Creative Officer at Versace. The Prada Group has appointed him to take overall creative responsibility for the Italian fashion house from July.

Planned in advance

On Thursday, Prada announced that Mulier will take on the role of Chief Creative Officer at Versace, effective July 2026. At the end of January, the designer announced his departure from Alaïa. According to Versace, his arrival heralds a new chapter for the brand. In December, the luxury house said goodbye to Dario Vitale, who had only been creative director for one season and left immediately after Prada’s acquisition of Versace was completed.

“When we were considering the acquisition of Versace, we saw Pieter Mulier as the right person for the role of designer of the brand. We are convinced that he will fully exploit Versace’s potential and build a deep dialogue with the brand’s history and unmistakable aesthetic. We are very happy to embark on this journey together,” said Prada heir Lorenzo Bertelli, who is Executive Chairman at Versace.

Prior to his tenure at Alaïa, which began in 2021, Mulier worked closely with Prada’s current creative director, Raf Simons, since the early 2000s, including as his right-hand man at Jil Sander, Dior, and Calvin Klein. Alaïa was his first position in the spotlight. In his new role, he reports directly to Lorenzo Bertelli.