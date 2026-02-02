Valentino saved (for now) by 100 million euro capital injection

Two weeks after the death of founder Valentino Garavani, fashion house Valentino is provisionally completing its restructuring with a capital increase of €100 million.

Banks demand intervention

The Italian fashion house Valentino, which is 70% owned by the Qatari investment fund Mayhoola and 30% by the French luxury conglomerate Kering, has taken a crucial step towards recovery. Both shareholders have implemented a €100 million capital injection to address the brand’s financial challenges. The banks insisted on shareholder intervention after the couture brand violated the terms of a €530 million loan.