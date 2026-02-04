Strategic restructuring at G-Star will cost 75 jobs

In order to anticipate changing market dynamics, Dutch fashion brand G-Star wants to undergo strategic restructuring. This will result in the elimination of 75 positions.

“Becoming more agile”

G-Star wants to reduce complexity within the organization and improve efficiency. Processes will be simplified, lead times shortened, and the product range refined. This will result in the loss of 75 jobs.

“G-Star has a strong brand identity and a clear vision for the future. By simplifying our organization and strengthening our focus, we are building a more agile company that can better serve our customers and achieve sustainable growth,” said CEO Rob Schilder in a press release.

G-Star, largely owned by the American investment fund WHP Global, has approximately 300 brand stores in 60 countries and is also available at more than 5,000 multi-brand outlets worldwide and online.