Spanish shoe brand Flabelus opens first store in Belgium, third in France

The sustainable Spanish shoe brand Flabelus is continuing to expand its retail network. The company has just opened its first physical store in Belgium and its third in France.

Handmade

Flabelus’ first Belgian branch has just opened in Antwerp, on Schuttershofstraat, known for its range of luxury brands. The shoe brand was already distributed in the country at multi-brand stores, through fashion agency Fashion Club 70. In France, the brand already had two stores in Paris, and has just added a branch in Cannes. In recent years, Flabelus has opened its own stores in prestigious locations in cities such as New York, London, Milan, Lisbon, Mexico City, and Lima. The website lists 27 of its own branches.