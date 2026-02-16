Sneaker brand Asics achieves record results in 2025

While Nike climbs out of the valley and Puma seeks improvement under Chinese ownership, Asics continues to grow unperturbed. The Japanese sneaker brand closes the 2025 financial year with record figures and growth across the board for the fourth year in a row.

Fourth record year

Both sales and profits reached new heights at Asics. Annual sales amounted to 810.9 billion Japanese yen (4.87 billion euros), a whopping 19.5% more than a year earlier. Operating profit came in at 14.2 billion Japanese yen (85.2 million euros).