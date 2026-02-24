Shoe giant Deichmann “held its own” in 2025, invests in new campus

Deichmann, the German shoe giant behind brands such as vanHaren, grew to a turnover of €8.9 billion last year. Growth was limited, but that did not prevent the company from opening a brand-new corporate campus in Essen.

180 million pairs of shoes sold

CEO Heinrich Deichmann sums up the year as follows: “We closed the 2025 financial year with a solid result and held our own in a difficult market environment.” Currency-adjusted sales rose by 2% to around €8.9 billion, representing 180 million pairs of shoes sold worldwide. Europe’s largest shoe distributor outperformed large parts of the fashion and footwear industry, where sales pressure continues.