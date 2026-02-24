Europe - EN
Written by Pauline Neerman
In this article
Shoe giant Deichmann “held its own” in 2025, invests in new campus

Fashion24 February, 2026
DEICHMANN SE, Rüdiger Fessel

Deichmann, the German shoe giant behind brands such as vanHaren, grew to a turnover of €8.9 billion last year. Growth was limited, but that did not prevent the company from opening a brand-new corporate campus in Essen.

180 million pairs of shoes sold

CEO Heinrich Deichmann sums up the year as follows: “We closed the 2025 financial year with a solid result and held our own in a difficult market environment.” Currency-adjusted sales rose by 2% to around €8.9 billion, representing 180 million pairs of shoes sold worldwide. Europe’s largest shoe distributor outperformed large parts of the fashion and footwear industry, where sales pressure continues.

