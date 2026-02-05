Shein forced to remove climate-neutral claims in Germany

The German environmental organization Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) has forced Shein to substantiate or remove its climate claims. After legal proceedings, Shein agreed to no longer use its promise to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 without evidence on its German website.

According to the organization, there were no concrete, transparent, or credible measures behind the claim, especially since Shein’s own sustainability report shows that total emissions rose by 23% in 2024. Instead of taking the case to court, Shein promised to remove the claims. This means that the company risks financial penalties if it uses the claim again without substantiation.