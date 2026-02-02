Saks ends e-commerce partnership with Amazon

The American department store group Saks Global, which is currently restructuring, is reportedly ending its partnership with e-commerce giant Amazon in order to focus on activities with greater potential.

Headwinds from top brands

The department store chain wants to shut down the “Saks on Amazon” web store to redirect internet traffic back to saks.com. The partnership also reportedly faced headwinds from some of Saks’ top brands, which feared that selling on a mass-market e-commerce website would dilute their brand positioning. This was reported by an internal source to Reuters on Friday. Saks has not yet responded to the reports. An Amazon spokesperson simply said: “In addition to the Saks experience, the Amazon luxury store continues to offer a wide selection of high-end designer brands, and we regularly add more luxury brands.”