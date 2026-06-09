River Island plans to open new brick-and-mortar stores

The British fashion chain River Island is making a remarkable comeback: after teetering on the brink of collapse in 2024, the youth-oriented chain returned to profitability in 2025, posting a profit of over £10 million. Now, cautious expansion is on the agenda.

Digital focus and M&S bring salvation

After a tough battle for survival, River Island posted a pre-tax profit of £11.6 million (€13.6 million) in 2025. That is a spectacular turnaround from the £124 million (€145 million) loss in the previous year. A radical restructuring narrowly saved the chain from bankruptcy: 46 of the 220 stores closed, and about 1,000 jobs were lost. The company also negotiated drastic rent reductions.