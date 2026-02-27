New start for Comptoir des Cotonniers and Princesse tam.tam in France

The Paris Commercial Court has given the final green light for the relaunch of Fast Retailing France, owner of Comptoir des Cotonniers and Princesse tam.tam. The subsidiary is emerging from insolvency proceedings and will start with a two-brand model that should generate greater synergy.

Together in stores

Last summer, the company initiated proceedings to “ensure the viability of the structure”. In November, a divestment plan was given the green light. Before the restructuring, the network comprised approximately ninety stores: about fifty Princesse tam.tam outlets and forty Comptoir des Cotonniers stores. After the restructuring, 54 stores will remain.