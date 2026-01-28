Primark accelerates in the Middle East

After launching in Kuwait last year, Primark plans to open new stores in Dubai, Bahrain, and Qatar in 2026, in collaboration with Alshaya Group. This will bring the retailer’s total number of countries to 21 by the end of this year.

Starting in Dubai Mall

Primark has announced plans for stores in three new markets in the Middle East, together with its franchise partner Alshaya Group, following the successful opening of the retailer’s first store in Kuwait in October 2025.

Five stores have been confirmed for 2026: in the United Arab Emirates, three stores will open in Dubai in March, April, and May, followed by stores in Bahrain and Qatar by the end of the year. The first store in Dubai will open on Thursday, March 26, in the Dubai Mall.

This expansion will see Primark represented in 21 countries worldwide by the end of 2026. Primark and Alshaya Group will continue to work together on plans for further expansion in the region in the coming years.