Prada cuts ties with 222 suppliers due to violations

Over the past five years, Italian luxury fashion house Prada has terminated its collaboration with 222 suppliers due to violations of compliance rules. The company has a zero-tolerance policy.

Strict controls

According to the Financial Times, Prada has carried out more than 850 inspections of its suppliers and subcontractors since 2020. More than a quarter of these inspections revealed labor law violations, after which the company terminated the collaboration. Prada currently works with around 1,000 suppliers and subcontractors in northern and central Italy.

The fashion house has a strict zero-tolerance policy in response to allegations of unlawful working conditions within the fashion industry. Strict controls are intended to help guarantee an authentic “Made in Italy” label.

Lorenzo Bertelli, marketing director and head of social responsibility within the Prada group, emphasizes that Prada is not legally obliged to disclose all levels of the production chain. The company says it is willing to offer 100% transparency, but only if this applies to all companies: “Why should we give our competitors an advantage today by sharing information about our production chain?”