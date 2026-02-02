Paprika is closing its stores in the Netherlands

Paprika is withdrawing from the Netherlands. The Belgian fashion brand, which specializes in plus sizes, has closed all 21 of its Dutch stores. The chain has also left Germany.

“Changing landscape”

“Paprika is adapting its network to market conditions,” reads a sign on the doors of the closed stores. “In a market disrupted by ultra-fast fashion, Paprika reaffirms its commitment to quality, sustainability, and service. Unfortunately, in this changing landscape, we are forced to close our Dutch stores,” the sign continues. Only the online store will remain active.

For employees, the closures came abruptly and unexpectedly, according to some on social media. The clothing brand has also reportedly withdrawn from Germany: the 12 German boutiques have disappeared from the website, Retailtrends notes.

Paprika underwent a quiet bankruptcy in 2024, after which the Luxembourg investment fund Futura Capital Fund took over the group. At that time, three Dutch stores and 23 of the 60 branches in Belgium were already closed.