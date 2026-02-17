Europe - EN
Norah opens a new store every week: up to 165 locations

Fashion17 February, 2026
While many retailers are putting the brakes on or even scaling back, Norah is resolutely opting for growth. The women’s fashion chain has its sights set on 165 stores in the Netherlands. Dozens of new branches will be opening in the coming years.

One store every week

Since the beginning of 2026, Norah has been opening a new store every week. The year started with a branch in ‘s-Gravenzande, and the counter now stands at 119 stores. In the coming months, locations will follow in Katwijk, Valkenburg, Vught, Alblasserdam, Den Burg (Texel), Gorinchem, Woerden, and Delft, among others.

