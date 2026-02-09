Marie Méro opens second Dutch branch in Sluis

Following Maastricht, Belgian fashion brand Marie Méro is expanding in the Netherlands with a second store in Sluis. The opening on February 6 will serve as a base for further internationalization: the chain wants to expand further into the Netherlands.

Strategic choice

“Sluis feels like a logical step for us,” says Ruben Van der Elst, manager of Marie Méro. “Thanks to its strategic location and strong tourist appeal, Sluis is the ideal base for further internationalization, with the ambition to expand deeper into the Netherlands at a later stage.”

Sluis, a popular shopping destination on the border between Belgium and the Netherlands, also has “a nice mix of Belgian and Dutch customers.” “It’s not just any shopping town, but an environment that exudes tranquility and authenticity, exactly how we are and how we want to interact with our customers,” Van der Elst continues.

The location on Kapellestraat (120 m²) has been designed according to the new store concept, with natural materials and spacious fitting rooms for a homely atmosphere. During the opening weekend, visitors can visit for personal styling advice. Marie Méro now has 13 stores of its own.