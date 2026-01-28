LVMH sees cautious recovery in China and the US

LVMH, the luxury group behind brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Tiffany, ended the year with a slight decline in revenue and a 13% drop in net profit. Thanks to a better fourth quarter, CEO Bernard Arnault is optimistic about the medium term.

“2026 will not be simple”

LVMH’s annual revenue amounted to €80.8 billion, a decline of 1% at constant exchange rates. Operating profit fell by 9% to €17.8 billion, while net profit fell by 13% to €11 billion. The fashion, leather goods, and beverages divisions in particular saw a sharp decline in profits.