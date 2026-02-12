Louis Vuitton fined half a million euros in Dutch money laundering case

The Dutch branch of Louis Vuitton was fined 500,000 euros because employees failed to take sufficient action against money laundering practices. The sanction is related to an ongoing money laundering case involving three suspects.

Route to China with designer bags

The case revolves around a 36-year-old woman from Lelystad who bought luxury items with money from criminal activities, including at Louis Vuitton stores. These were mainly designer bags costing thousands of euros. Between August 2021 and February 2023, the woman spent more than 2 million euros in this way. She then sent the bags to China in cardboard moving boxes to resell them there.