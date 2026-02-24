LolaLiza bought out by management: “new chapter”

LolaLiza is being taken over by its management following a buyout: three members of the executive team, including CEO Joachim Rubin, are acquiring the Belgian fashion brand.

“Logical next step”

CEO Joachim Rubin, Chief Product & Marketing Officer Elodie Doret, and Chief Commercial & Operations Officer Griet Sauvenay are acquiring LolaLiza from the Appelstein & Jeger family, who founded the Belgian fashion chain 25 years ago and have retained full ownership of the company ever since.

According to the founders, the transfer is a logical next step: “After 25 years of building LolaLiza, the time has come to hand over the company to a team that knows our values, our customers, and our ambitions inside out. Joachim, Elodie, and Griet have proven that they can grow the brand with vision, discipline, and respect for our history. We are proud of what we have achieved together and have every confidence in the future of LolaLiza under their leadership.”

Continuity above all

The new shareholders have already been at the helm for eight years. The takeover therefore does not represent a break with the past. Joachim Rubin speaks of a long-term commitment: “Together with Griet and Elodie, we will continue to build on the entrepreneurship and vision with which LolaLiza started 25 years ago. At the same time, we want to further strengthen the agility and speed that are characteristic of our company—and are essential in our sector today.”

LolaLiza has a turnover of around 115 million euros, employs 500 people, and operates 90 stores in the Benelux and France. The brand also works with international partners in more than 25 countries. In Belgium, LolaLiza is aiming to open additional stores and further optimize its digital channels. Internationally, the brand has opted for a flexible omnichannel strategy in collaboration with partners.