Levi Strauss sees strong demand for denim

Despite higher import tariffs in the US and a decline in consumer spending, Levi Strauss is seeing strong demand for denim. The Beyond Yoga brand is also experiencing remarkable growth.

Growth in direct sales

The jeans manufacturer saw its turnover rise by 4% to $6.3 billion (€5.3 billion) in the past financial year. Organic growth (excluding exchange rate fluctuations and divestments) was 7%. Levi’s saw strong demand for wide-leg (“baggy”) jeans. The Beyond Yoga activewear line also experienced strong growth.