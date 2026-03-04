Kering restructures: splits organization into two branches

Kering, owner of Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, and more, is reorganizing its structure into two new group-wide centers of expertise: Industry and Client. The executive committee is also being reformed.

Two centers of expertise

Kering has opted for a single overarching platform structure with shared resources in its new reorganization. The two new departments will support all of the group’s fashion houses, including Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Balenciaga, with the relevant brand teams reporting to the respective centers of expertise.