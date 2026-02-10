INNO hosts Delvaux Vintage Bars in Brussels and Antwerp

A new lease of life for vintage Delvaux handbags? The INNO department store chain is doing just that with pop-ups in collaboration with the Atelier Mémé restoration workshop: from February 27, you’ll find a “Delvaux Vintage Bar” in stores in Antwerp and Brussels.

From heritage to wearable luxury

In stores located on Meir in Antwerp and Avenue Louise in Brussels, INNO and Atelier Mémé will soon be presenting an exclusive collection of restored vintage Delvaux handbags. The pop-up store will be open until March 28 and will offer enthusiasts the opportunity to own—or pass on—a piece of Belgian heritage.