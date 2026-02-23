IKKS Belgium bankrupt, dozens of jobs at risk

The Belgian subsidiary of French fashion retailer IKKS has just been declared bankrupt. This will affect around ten stores and dozens of jobs. Franchisees are expected to remain open.

Takeover in France

The French fashion retailer, which had been under judicial reorganization since October 2025, found a buyer in December: Santiago Cucci, chairman of the HoldIKKS holding company, and Michaël Benabou, co-founder of Vente Privée (Veepee), committed to saving 219 points of sale and 546 jobs in France. However, this meant that they took over less than half of the total of 473 stores and 1,287 employees in twelve countries that the retailer still had at the end of 2025.

It now appears that the Belgian organization will not be saved. The subsidiary has just been declared bankrupt, reports L’Echo. This will lead to the closure of a dozen of the chain’s own stores and the loss of several dozen jobs. Franchisees may be able to remain open.