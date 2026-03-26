How H&M aims to show that “growth, profit, and sustainability can go hand in hand”

“We are strengthening our offering and showing that growth, profitability and reduced emissions can go hand in hand,” says H&M Group CEO Daniel Ervér in the Swedish fast-fashion giant’s annual sustainability report.

Pushing ahead with sustainability goals

In an environment where more and more companies are abandoning their emissions targets and sustainability plans, H&M Group remains firmly committed to its climate goals. Greenhouse gas emissions fell by 41% in Scopes 1 and 2, and by 34.6% in Scope 3 compared to 2019. This puts H&M on track to meet its goals. “In 2025, we saw an increase in profits, a positive sales trend, and a decrease in our CO₂ emissions,” said the CEO.