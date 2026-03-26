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Written by Pauline Neerman
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How H&M aims to show that “growth, profit, and sustainability can go hand in hand”

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Fashion26 March, 2026
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“We are strengthening our offering and showing that growth, profitability and reduced emissions can go hand in hand,” says H&M Group CEO Daniel Ervér in the Swedish fast-fashion giant’s annual sustainability report.

Pushing ahead with sustainability goals

In an environment where more and more companies are abandoning their emissions targets and sustainability plans, H&M Group remains firmly committed to its climate goals. Greenhouse gas emissions fell by 41% in Scopes 1 and 2, and by 34.6% in Scope 3 compared to 2019. This puts H&M on track to meet its goals. “In 2025, we saw an increase in profits, a positive sales trend, and a decrease in our CO₂ emissions,” said the CEO.

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