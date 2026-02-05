H&M to close European customer service center in the Netherlands: 250 jobs lost

H&M will close its European customer service center in Maastricht, the Netherlands, on June 1. The service will be outsourced to an external partner. This will result in the loss of 250 jobs.

“Change in the business model”

The center in Maastricht provides customer service for various European countries, including the Netherlands itself. However, starting this spring, an external company will take over customer service. The department will therefore close on June 1. Approximately 250 employees will lose their jobs as a result, reports De Limburger.

“We recognize the impact on our colleagues and will, of course, support everyone with care and respect throughout the process,” said a spokesperson for the company. “This is a global change in the business model for our customer service, which also affects our locations in Sweden, Denmark, and the United States.”