Europe - EN
Europe - EN
thumb
Written by Pauline Neerman
In this article
Share article
  • instagram
  • linkedin

Hermès: “There’s always a glitch somewhere, that’s normal”

icon
Fashion12 February, 2026
Shutterstock.com

Hermès is a safe haven in times of uncertainty. At least, that is the opinion of CEO Axel Dumas, who, after another year of strong growth, puts all the turmoil into perspective: just like before the coronavirus pandemic, there is always something going on somewhere, but recovery always follows. So, nothing new under the sun?

Unshakeable rock

While the luxury sector worldwide is groaning under economic uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, and climate crises, Hermès remains standing like a rock in the surf. With a turnover of €16 billion in 2025—an increase of 5.5%—and a net profit of €4.5 billion, the French fashion house continues to grow steadily.

More about... Fashion
See more
Events
Most read
Follow RetailDetail