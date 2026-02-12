Hermès: “There’s always a glitch somewhere, that’s normal”

Hermès is a safe haven in times of uncertainty. At least, that is the opinion of CEO Axel Dumas, who, after another year of strong growth, puts all the turmoil into perspective: just like before the coronavirus pandemic, there is always something going on somewhere, but recovery always follows. So, nothing new under the sun?

Unshakeable rock

While the luxury sector worldwide is groaning under economic uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, and climate crises, Hermès remains standing like a rock in the surf. With a turnover of €16 billion in 2025—an increase of 5.5%—and a net profit of €4.5 billion, the French fashion house continues to grow steadily.