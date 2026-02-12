Department store chain Saks closes nine stores

Saks Global, owner of luxury department stores Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Bergdorf Goodman, is closing nine US locations. The group filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year and is now embarking on a major restructuring.

Leaving eight states

In an effort to restore financial stability, Saks announced this week that it will close nine more department stores, including eight Saks Fifth Avenue locations and one Neiman Marcus store. In addition, fourteen of the fifteen Fifth Avenue Club locations, where customers can receive personal styling advice, will be discontinued.