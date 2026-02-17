Europe - EN
Europe - EN
thumb
Written by Jorg Snoeck
In this article
Share article
  • instagram
  • linkedin

Cortefiel owner Tendam grows by 5%

icon
Fashion17 February, 2026

Tendam, the fashion group behind chains such as Cortefiel, Springfield, and Women’secret, saw its turnover increase by 5% to almost €1.4 billion in 2025. The company aims for further online growth and international expansion, supported by artificial intelligence.

International and digital offensive

In 2025, Tendam recorded a turnover of €1.442 billion, an increase of 5.33% compared to €1.369 billion a year earlier. EBITDA climbed to €369 million, an increase of 8.21% compared to €341 million in 2024. The retailer, a majority (67.91%) of whose shares have been held by 2.0 Group, formerly known as Multiply Group, since July 31, is setting the course for an accelerated international and digital offensive.

More about... Fashion
See more
Events
Most read
Follow RetailDetail