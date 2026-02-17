Cortefiel owner Tendam grows by 5%

Tendam, the fashion group behind chains such as Cortefiel, Springfield, and Women’secret, saw its turnover increase by 5% to almost €1.4 billion in 2025. The company aims for further online growth and international expansion, supported by artificial intelligence.

International and digital offensive

In 2025, Tendam recorded a turnover of €1.442 billion, an increase of 5.33% compared to €1.369 billion a year earlier. EBITDA climbed to €369 million, an increase of 8.21% compared to €341 million in 2024. The retailer, a majority (67.91%) of whose shares have been held by 2.0 Group, formerly known as Multiply Group, since July 31, is setting the course for an accelerated international and digital offensive.