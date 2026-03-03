Europe - EN
Europe - EN
thumb
Written by Pauline Neerman
In this article
Share article
  • instagram
  • linkedin

Celio drops Camaïeu brand name after all

icon
Fashion3 March, 2026

The brand name Camaïeu would continue to exist, promised acquirer Celio after the relaunch, albeit as “be camaïeu.” Today, however, the French women’s fashion brand is biting the dust: what used to “be Camaïeu” will simply become Celio Women.

One hundred mixed stores

Celio, originally a chain for men’s fashion only, now wants to cater to everyone. In recent years, the French label has been experimenting with so-called “bi-stores,” which combine men’s and women’s fashion. The network now has 19 of these combined stores. According to the company, these locations are delivering tangible results.

More about... Fashion
See more
Events
Most read
Follow RetailDetail