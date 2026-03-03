Celio drops Camaïeu brand name after all

The brand name Camaïeu would continue to exist, promised acquirer Celio after the relaunch, albeit as “be camaïeu.” Today, however, the French women’s fashion brand is biting the dust: what used to “be Camaïeu” will simply become Celio Women.

One hundred mixed stores

Celio, originally a chain for men’s fashion only, now wants to cater to everyone. In recent years, the French label has been experimenting with so-called “bi-stores,” which combine men’s and women’s fashion. The network now has 19 of these combined stores. According to the company, these locations are delivering tangible results.