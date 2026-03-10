Europe - EN
Europe - EN
thumb
Written by Pauline Neerman
In this article
Share article
  • instagram
  • linkedin

“Cautious” Hugo Boss exceeds expectations

icon
Fashion10 March, 2026

Hugo Boss exceeded profit expectations last year, but is cautious about 2026. It will be a challenging year of transition, even without the recent tensions in the Middle East.

Margin and profit recovery

Hugo Boss posted stronger-than-expected operating results in 2025: the German fashion house reported an increase in EBIT to €391 million, exceeding analysts’ expectations of €379 million. Revenue rose slightly to €4.3 billion, representing 2% growth adjusted for exchange rates. The fourth quarter in particular showed resilience, with revenue growth of 7%.

More about... Fashion
See more
Events
Most read
Follow RetailDetail