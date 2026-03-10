Brax achieves highest turnover ever

Leineweber, Brax‘s parent company, once again posted record sales in fiscal year 2025. The fashion group reported growth across all channels.

Growth in own retail

The company generated €388 million in revenue last year, an increase of 7.5% compared to the previous year. Excluding the contribution of outdoor specialist Fuchs Schmitt, which was acquired in early August 2024, growth amounted to 5.3%.

The company’s own retail activities boosted the results. Online sales rose by 12%, while sales in Brax stores were up 5%. Geographically, Germany remained the largest market, accounting for 66% of total sales, with 34% coming from abroad.

Marketing and sales manager Marc Freyberg spoke of a successful year. “Despite the challenging market conditions, all brands, all countries, and all channels contributed to making 2025 another successful year for Leineweber,” he said. “We are very proud of that, but at the same time, we also see the challenges for the future.”