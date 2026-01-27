Bestseller further rolls out “digital first” brand platform Hypedrop

Danish fashion group Bestseller has launched a new brand that immediately translates rapidly evolving market demand into weekly curated product drops. “Hypedrop will fundamentally transform the wholesale market,” says the retailer.

Data-driven

With the new digital-first platform Hyperdrop, Bestseller is focusing on speed, data-driven decisions, and real-time market insight. Instead of fixed seasonal collections or a static brand identity, Hypedrop continuously listens to the market and translates demand directly into weekly drops. The group launched the brand at the end of last year in the Netherlands, France, and Italy, among other countries, and is now rolling it out further with a launch in Belgium.