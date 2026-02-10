Belgian retailers test reusable e-commerce bags

The Belgian postal service Bpost, together with retailers Torfs and Juttu, is launching a trial with reusable shipping bags for e-commerce. The initiative, dubbed Bring Me Bag, aims to determine whether deposit systems are feasible in Belgium. This is a first for the sector, which is preparing for stricter European regulations.

Under European pressure

Starting today, customers of the Torfs and Juttu webshops can opt for a sturdy, reusable plastic bag with their order. They pay a deposit of 3.95 euros and can return the bag via a Bpost point, red mailbox, or physical store, after which the amount will be automatically refunded. The bags are equipped with a unique QR code, making them fully traceable.