Belgian fashion brand Signe Nature opens online store

Signe Nature, the fashion label of the Walloon group Tricobel, which also owns the Espace Mode retail chain, is launching its own online store after 25 years, complementing its physical points of sale.

Digital extension

Signe Nature, the fashion brand founded 25 years ago within Tricobel, the Meeckers family business, is present in more than 300 multi-brand outlets in the Benelux and northern France, including, of course, the ten Espace Mode stores. Today, the label is launching its very first website and e-shop as a digital extension. Inspiration is key.

“For us, the e-shop is an additional tool designed to strengthen our brand, our image, and our future,” says brand manager Carine Droeven. Customer contact in a physical store is essential, but the e-shop is an extra service and a direct point of contact with the customer, a way to bring the brand story even closer to the customer. Signe Nature sees potential to appeal to new, younger customers who may no longer be so keen on physical shopping.

Signe Nature currently delivers to Belgium, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Germany.